ASEAN IPO market should rebound in 2025: Deloitte report

The Southeast Asian initial public offering (IPO) market is poised for a rebound in 2025, despite a tepid performance in 2024, according to a recent Deloitte report analysing regional capital markets that was released on Tuesday.

The region witnessed 122 IPOs raising approximately US$3.0 billion in the first 10.5 months of 2024, marking the lowest capital raise in nine years. This represents a significant decline from 2023's US$5.8 billion raised across 163 IPOs.

Thailand's IPO landscape

Thailand recorded 29 listings in 2024, raising US$756 million, representing 26% of the region’s total IPO funds.

Wilasinee Krishnamra from Deloitte Thailand noted that Thailand’s stock market this year reflects a blend of economic recovery and moderate growth.

“Companies are showing resilience by adopting Generative AI and robotics, while regulators have introduced initiatives to boost market transparency and support new businesses, stimulating fundraising activities,” she said.

Deloitte’s outlook for Thailand's IPO market is cautiously optimistic, anticipating a gradual recovery following last year’s slowdown. Increased listings are expected as the government rolls out supportive measures and regulatory reforms to bolster investor confidence. Key opportunities include the approval of more investment certificates for foreign investors and a revitalised market driven by tourism and improving economic conditions.

However, challenges remain, including political uncertainties and stricter compliance regulations that may discourage smaller companies from entering the market.

