BOI roadshow in Shanghai grabs interest of 600+ Chinese companies

The Board of Investment (BOI)’s roadshow in China was a great success with leading Chinese businesses showing interest in investing in Thailand, the BOI secretary-general said on Monday.
Narit Therdsteerasukdi, BOI secretary-general, said more than 600 Chinese companies joined the Thailand-China Investment Forum 2024 on Thursday in Shanghai. The roadshow was overseen by Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, who also doubles as deputy PM.
He added that six Chinese companies in the three targeted industries also held talks with the BOI and expressed interest in making investments worth more than 90 billion baht.
Narit said the six companies in the three targeted industries that expressed interest were:
EV battery cell: Two companies showed interest in manufacturing products that would support the electric vehicle (EV) industry, as well as energy storage and clean energy industries.
Advanced electronics: Three manufacturers of advanced electronic parts for use in telecom, data centre and chip designing have shown interest in making Thailand their manufacturing base for exports. Narit reckons these companies will offer employment opportunities and training to engineers and help develop Thailand’s AI industry.
Biological packaging: A Chinese manufacturer has shown interest in making packaging materials from milled sugarcane leftovers. The packaging will be used for food and electronic products, and will add value to agricultural waste, he added.
Narit said the BOI delegation also held a meeting with the Chinese Energy and Battery Industrial Association to discuss a tracking system for EV batteries so the battery cells can be repacked and reused without causing environmental damage