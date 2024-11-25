BOI roadshow in Shanghai grabs interest of 600+ Chinese companies

The Board of Investment (BOI)’s roadshow in China was a great success with leading Chinese businesses showing interest in investing in Thailand, the BOI secretary-general said on Monday.

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, BOI secretary-general, said more than 600 Chinese companies joined the Thailand-China Investment Forum 2024 on Thursday in Shanghai. The roadshow was overseen by Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, who also doubles as deputy PM.

He added that six Chinese companies in the three targeted industries also held talks with the BOI and expressed interest in making investments worth more than 90 billion baht.