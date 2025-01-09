EEC committee approves \'Blue Tech City\' Project in Chachoengsao

The Policy Committee of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) on Wednesday approved the establishment of a special economic zone, called Blue Tech City, in Chachoengsao.

During its meeting at Government House, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, the EEC Policy Committee gave the green light for the development of Blue Tech City on a 1,174-rai plot in Tambon Khao Din, Bang Pakong district, Chachoengsao.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Chula Sukmanop, secretary-general of the EEC Office, said Blue Tech City would house factories for future mobility, smart electronics, aviation and logistics, and the digital industry.