EEC committee approves \'Blue Tech City\' Project in Chachoengsao

The Policy Committee of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) on Wednesday approved the establishment of a special economic zone, called Blue Tech City, in Chachoengsao.
During its meeting at Government House, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira, the EEC Policy Committee gave the green light for the development of Blue Tech City on a 1,174-rai plot in Tambon Khao Din, Bang Pakong district, Chachoengsao.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Chula Sukmanop, secretary-general of the EEC Office, said Blue Tech City would house factories for future mobility, smart electronics, aviation and logistics, and the digital industry.
The policy committee was informed that the new special economic zone is expected to attract investments worth 156 billion baht.
Chula added that manufacturers of electric vehicles wishing to establish factories in Blue Tech City would be required to use 90% local content.
He further noted that Blue Tech City would create over 20,000 jobs and contribute to the development of related businesses, including shops, restaurants, hotels, and apartments.
Chula also stated that the EEC Policy Committee approved the use of an additional 714 rai of land belonging to the Crown Property Bureau, under the care of the Royal Thai Navy, to expand the Eastern Aviation City project.
The additional land will be used for the construction of a second runway at U-Tapao International Airport.