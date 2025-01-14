Thailand attracts record investment in 2024

The Board of Investment (BOI) has announced record investment figures for 2024, with applications exceeding 1.13 trillion baht, the highest in the past decade.

BOI Secretary-General Narit Therdsteerasukdi revealed that 2024 witnessed a significant increase in both the number and value of investment applications, reaching 3,137 projects – a 40% year-on-year increase, the highest since the BOI’s establishment. Investment value soared by 35% to 1.138 trillion baht, marking the highest figure in a decade.

This strong performance reflects investor confidence in Thailand’s robust infrastructure, industrial support, stable energy supply, skilled workforce, comprehensive supply chains, and competitive business costs, coupled with the government's supportive measures and the BOI's comprehensive services.

The digital industry led the charge with 243 billion baht across 150 projects, driven by data centre and cloud computing investments from major players in the US, China, Hong Kong, Japan, India, Australia, and Thailand.

