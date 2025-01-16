Is Singapore getting uneasy about Thailand legalising casino resorts?

"Thailand has higher potential than Singapore in many aspects, particularly in terms of large event venues that can accommodate tens of thousands of people, while Singapore faces space limitations. Additionally, Thailand has hotels and facilities that are ready to cater to premium tourists,” the source pointed out.

He added that despite these advantages, foreign investors still have concerns about several issues in Thailand, especially regarding the establishment of a regulatory body to issue licences and determining the location of the projects. This could lead to transparency issues and potential conflicts of interest, he warned.

“To ensure the success of the project, the government should study regulatory models from abroad, such as Las Vegas, which has a strict control system and effective measures to prevent money laundering and illegal gambling,” he said.

It is estimated that the draft of the Entertainment Complex Business Act would be discussed in Parliament in May this year, and the law would be enacted within the first quarter of 2026.

The feasibility study would also begin in 2026, followed by a bidding process and construction in 2027, with completion expected in 3-4 years.