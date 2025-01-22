Chinese and Tiwanese investments in Thai industrial estates soars 43%

Thailand saw a 43.1% jump in investments year on year (YoY) to 109 billion baht from Chinese companies in industrial estates nationwide in 2024, the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) reported on Wednesday.

As of December 31, 2024 there are 203 Chinese companies operating in industrial estates nationwide, increasing from 133 companies in 2023.

These companies invested 109.09 billion baht in the past year, compared to 76.21 billion baht in 2023, or a 43.1 jump YoY. They also hired a total of 30,260 local workers, increasing from 18,979 workers in the previous year.

IEAT acting governor Sumet Tangprasert said this number includes both mainland Chinese and Taiwanese companies, with the latter showing a trend of increasing investment in Thailand this year.