Thai PM discusses investment with Google, Salesforce execs

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Wednesday held discussions with executives of Google and Salesforce regarding investment in the cloud and data centre industry in Thailand.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 55th World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, which runs from January 20-24.

During a meeting with Ruth Porat, Google’s president and chief investment officer, Paetongtarn invited Google to use Thailand as a base for producing digital products, promising continued support from the government for technology-related investment in Thailand.

Porat stated that Google’s data centre project in Chonburi province is currently under construction and is expected to be operational in the next two years. Additionally, Google plans to expand the production of Google products in Thailand, pointing out that some of its suppliers already have factories in the country.

Porat also highlighted the company’s ongoing cooperation with Thailand’s Education Ministry in providing digital skills training for Thai students and SME operators.