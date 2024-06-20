561 factories in Thailand shut their doors in 2024

Thailand is facing a surge in factory closures, with 561 factories shutting down this year, primarily in the steel and metal industries. The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) warns that if production costs, including energy, transportation, and interest rates, remain high, more closures are likely. The FTI is urging the government to take immediate measures to support businesses.



ML Peekthong Thongyai, the federation’s vice chairman, said the FTI is closely monitoring the ongoing trend of factory closures. According to data from the Department of Industrial Works, 561 factories closed between January and May, resulting in 15,342 job losses, averaging about 3,000 jobs per month.