Continental Tyres investing THB13 billion in its Rayong plant

Narit Therdsteerasukdi, secretary-general of the Board of Investment, said on Wednesday that the board had approved the company's application to expand its radial tyre production capacity at the WHA Eastern Seaboard 4 Industrial Estate.

The expansion will increase annual production from 4.8 million tyres to 7.8 million, creating over 600 new jobs.

Continental Tyres has been operating in Thailand for 15 years and has invested heavily in sustainable production practices. The Rayong factory, which was opened five years ago, is equipped with energy-efficient machinery, automated systems, and solar panels, contributing to a more environmentally friendly manufacturing process.

This expansion aligns with Continental Tyres' strategy to support the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) industry in Thailand and the Asia-Pacific region. The company said its high-performance tyres are specifically designed to meet the unique requirements of electric vehicles, offering enhanced performance and durability.

Narit said that Continental had decided to increase its investment to support the growth of the EV industry in Thailand and the Asia-Pacific region.

The Rayong factory would serve as an important production base for selling tyres to automakers and general users, including passenger cars, light trucks, motorcycles, premium tyres, and high-performance tyres for EVs, he said.

EV tyres are 2-3 times more expensive than conventional tyres because they require a different gearbox and acceleration system than internal combustion vehicles.