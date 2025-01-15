Thai Sugar Factory and Power Plant Ordered to Close Over Safety Violations

Thailand's Ministry of Industry has ordered the immediate closure of two manufacturing facilities in Udon Thani province following the discovery of serious safety violations.

According to a statement released on Wednesday, Industry Minister Akanat Promphan instructed a special "Inspection Team" comprised of officials from the Department of Industrial Works and the Udon Thani Provincial Industrial Office to investigate the Thai Udon Thani Sugar Factory and the Thai Udon Thani Power Plant, located in the Kham Bong Sub-district, Ban Phue District.

The investigation revealed concerning practices at both facilities:

Thai Udon Thani Sugar Factory: This factory was identified as the biggest burner of sugarcane in the country, accounting for a staggering 43.11% of the total sugarcane volume, or over 410,000 tons. This excessive burning is estimated to be equivalent to the destruction of over 41,000 rai (approximately 6,560 hectares) of forest in Udon Thani province alone.