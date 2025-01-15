Thai Sugar Factory and Power Plant Ordered to Close Over Safety Violations

Thailand's Ministry of Industry has ordered the immediate closure of two manufacturing facilities in Udon Thani province following the discovery of serious safety violations.
According to a statement released on Wednesday, Industry Minister Akanat Promphan instructed a special "Inspection Team" comprised of officials from the Department of Industrial Works and the Udon Thani Provincial Industrial Office to investigate the Thai Udon Thani Sugar Factory and the Thai Udon Thani Power Plant, located in the Kham Bong Sub-district, Ban Phue District.
The investigation revealed concerning practices at both facilities:
Furthermore, the Thai Udon Thani Sugar Factory was cited for several additional safety concerns:
Given the severity of the violations, the Udon Thani Provincial Industry Office issued an urgent order for the immediate closure of both facilities.
Operations will remain suspended until the companies have addressed the identified issues and brought their operations into full compliance with Thai law.
"It is crucial that factories prioritize safe and environmentally friendly production processes," Minister Akanat emphasized. "While industrial activity plays a vital role in our economy, profit generation should never come at the expense of public health or the well-being of surrounding communities."