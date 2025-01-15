Thai Sugar Factory and Power Plant Ordered to Close Over Safety Violations

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15, 2025

Sugar mill and power plant in Udon Thani face immediate closure after investigation reveals serious safety hazards and environmental destruction.

 

Thailand's Ministry of Industry has ordered the immediate closure of two manufacturing facilities in Udon Thani province following the discovery of serious safety violations.

 

According to a statement released on Wednesday, Industry Minister Akanat Promphan instructed a special "Inspection Team" comprised of officials from the Department of Industrial Works and the Udon Thani Provincial Industrial Office to investigate the Thai Udon Thani Sugar Factory and the Thai Udon Thani Power Plant, located in the Kham Bong Sub-district, Ban Phue District.

 

The investigation revealed concerning practices at both facilities:

  • Thai Udon Thani Sugar Factory: This factory was identified as the biggest burner of sugarcane in the country, accounting for a staggering 43.11% of the total sugarcane volume, or over 410,000 tons. This excessive burning is estimated to be equivalent to the destruction of over 41,000 rai (approximately 6,560 hectares) of forest in Udon Thani province alone.

 

  • Thai Udon Thani Power Plant: This plant, which generates electricity and steam for the sugar factory, was found to be operating in violation of safety regulations. The company's practices were deemed to pose a significant risk to the lives and property of employees and nearby residents.

 

 

 

Furthermore, the Thai Udon Thani Sugar Factory was cited for several additional safety concerns:

  • Improper storage and handling of chemicals, hazardous substances, and industrial waste generated during production.
  • Damaged electrical control cabinets, creating a potential electrical hazard.
  • Deficient fire extinguishing systems at multiple locations within the factory.
     

 

Given the severity of the violations, the Udon Thani Provincial Industry Office issued an urgent order for the immediate closure of both facilities.

 

Operations will remain suspended until the companies have addressed the identified issues and brought their operations into full compliance with Thai law.

 

"It is crucial that factories prioritize safe and environmentally friendly production processes," Minister Akanat  emphasized. "While industrial activity plays a vital role in our economy, profit generation should never come at the expense of public health or the well-being of surrounding communities."
 

