Increasing foreign ownership limit for condos would boost economy

His comment was in response to the Interior Ministry's proposal to the cabinet to increase foreign ownership from 49% to 75%, with leases extended for up to 99 years.

In an interview with Nation TV, Meesak stated that he understands the government's goal of promoting economic growth in the country. If real estate can be sold in the country, it will attract more foreign investment.

He explained that there are many expats living in Thailand at the moment. This group already owns some properties and conducts business through domestic nominees, including many companies, with Thai shares stated at 51% and foreign shares at 49%.

He then cited data on registered companies in various prime locations throughout Thailand with a high percentage of nominee companies. They are:



Chonburi province - Out of 56,756 companies, 16,481 companies, or approximately 29.04%, are thought to be nominee firms.

Phuket - Of 26,292 companies, 7,548 or approximately 28.71% could be nominee firms.

Surat Thani - Out of 17,713 companies, 7,703 (approximately 43.49%) could be nominee firms.

Prachuap Khiri Khan - Out of 5,462 companies, 1,937 (or approximately 35.46%) could be nominee firms.

Given these data, he agreed with the government’s proposal.

However, due to the sensitive nature of the issues, he stated that he only supports the point that allows foreigners to buy residences but not to buy or lease long-term property for business purposes. He claimed that the move would jeopardise Thailand's economic structure.