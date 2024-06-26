From Pantip to Phenix – the transition from IT to world-class gastronomy

Claiming to be the new business model for the food and beverage industry, she described the Phenix project as similar to a platform where food manufacturers of all sizes can meet potential buyers on both the business and consumer sides.
The hub also seamlessly integrates online and offline experiences using a ground-breaking business model that promotes trade and investment between food manufacturers and suppliers.
"It's a place where buyers and sellers can connect directly, both online and offline. It is expected to attract chefs, restaurants, hotels, and culinary entrepreneurs from around the world who can source all of their ingredients. Meanwhile, foodies can fill their bellies with the country's famous cuisine, which includes everything from street food to Michelin-starred restaurants," she explained.
Formerly known as Pantip, a department store specialising in IT products and services, the renovated space now houses Thailand's premier food wholesale/retail hub. Spanning over 69,000 square metres in Bangkok's downtown Pratunam area, Phenix boasts the largest food lounge in the district.
Built at a cost of over 10 billion baht, the project embodies the concept of "Flavour Spreads Worldwide", aiming to transform its surroundings into a major hub for global food trade and investment.
Emphasising that Phenix is designed to provide enjoyable and flavourful experiences year-round, Wallapa said that the place offered a diverse range of world-class activities and entertainment.
Key features of Phenix include:
With its innovative approach combining retail, wholesale, and ecosystem elements, Wallapa said Phenix was poised to revolutionise Thailand's food industry, unlocking new business opportunities and fostering growth in the sector.
"Currently, the retail food lounge is 80% full, with approximately 215 restaurants and food kiosks. It is expected to reach 100% by the end of the year. Without the 30-35% gross profit fee, both the seller and the buyer can agree on a reasonable price. We only charge the rental fee," she noted.
Meanwhile, AWC has also developed "Share Shop" models for small food manufacturers so that they can have shelves that fit their budget while also meeting the needs of potential customers.
Furthermore, Phenix works with global food industry leaders such as Koelnmesse in Germany, renowned food organisers Anuga and Thaifex, and Yiwu CCC Group, which develops and operates the world's largest wholesale market for miscellaneous goods in Yiwu, China. This collaboration seeks to establish an ecosystem for the food industry, involving all of Thailand's leading food manufacturers.
Food to ignite Thailand
During the opening ceremony, Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin congratulated the project, which he expected to play an important role in promoting the country as a global food destination while also moving the kingdom forward to become a regional food and beverage business hub.
Aside from being a one-stop service for food sourcing ingredients, he stated that the location would serve as another Bangkok food and lifestyle landmark, supporting the government's strategy to boost the Thai tourism industry's growth.
"This initiative will connect small and large entrepreneurs with consumers, promoting future growth in the food industry. I hope that the Phenix project will help Thailand achieve its goal of becoming a premier global tourism hub, leaving a lasting positive impression on both Thai consumers and international visitors," he said.
This year, as part of the Ignite Thailand policy, the government, in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, has launched several key strategies under the new “Up Level, Add Story, Create Value” framework. The strategies included five must-do activities, one of which was “Must Eat” (enjoy delicious local Thai cuisine).
"This endeavour will strengthen Thailand's position as a world-class food and lifestyle destination. The launch of the Phenix project marks a critical step for AWC in transforming the Thai kitchen into the world’s kitchen," he said.
More projects to be launched.
As Thailand's leading integrated lifestyle real estate group, Wallapa revealed that AWC plans to develop additional projects. In terms of the hotel industry, she stated that the company is currently considering closing deals with three of the five hotels this year.
Meanwhile, AWC intends to renovate Asiatique, a riverside outdoor night market, to become a premier lifestyle destination with more activities to enjoy. Aside from that, there is an ongoing development project in Chinatown, which Wallapa says is going as planned. The location will blend local history with a modern community mall concept.
In addition, AWC is developing Lannatique in Chiang Mai province, with the first phase scheduled to open later this year. The location is intended to showcase Thailand's traditional northern arts and culture.
In terms of Lhong 1919, she pointed out that the plan is to convert the location from a riverside heritage destination to an integrated wellness destination. She said that once the project is completed, the location would be Thailand's landmark for well-being and sustainable living, propelling the country to become the world's medical and wellness hub.
Regarding the Phenix project, she acknowledged that there were still many things to improve, which buyers, sellers, and all partners are encouraged to recommend to AWC so that the company could have more ideas for moving forward.
With a marketing budget of 200 million baht this year, Wallapa said that special activities such as cooking demonstrations, concerts, and exhibitions would take place every day until the end of the year.
In the future, the location will continue to host year-round activities with the goal of serving as a food-related lifestyle community, such as the annual World Chef Competition, she noted.
"AWC is committed to creating sustainable value for Thailand's food and wholesale industries as well as supporting tourism to continue the country's strengths as a world-class gastronomy destination with a new destination that is ready to attract tourists and food lovers around the world to experience deliciousness all year long," she added.