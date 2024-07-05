Thai property developers dump stock to increase cash flow

Property developers are dumping their stock to boost cash flow as sluggish economic recovery and rising household debt weaken consumer purchasing power.

The World Bank slashed its 2024 GDP growth forecast for Thailand to 2.4% from 2.8% on Friday while household debt remains among the highest in Asia at around 91% of GDP.

LPN Development said this week that it was planning to sell its riverside condominium units in bulk to corporate clients to use as accommodation for their executives.

“This condo was finished four years ago and still has some unsold units. If we can close the sale, the company will increase its cash flow in the second quarter, which is low season in the property market,” chief executive officer Apichart Kasemkulsiri said.

“We may even surpass first-quarter sales,” he added.

Apichart said the property market has suffered a severe contraction in the first half of the year, with both units sold and new project launches at their lowest in six years.

“We expect the situation to improve in the second half as government stimulus campaigns increase people’s purchasing power,” he said. “Although interest rates are still high, people are now used to the situation and have learned to adapt.”