Sansiri launches year-end real-estate promotion

Additionally, Sansiri is participating in stimulating purchasing power through substantial promotions at the "46th Home and Condo Expo", which has seen considerable customer engagement and a vibrant atmosphere, effectively encouraging rapid purchase decisions across various market segments.

To date, Sansiri has recorded sales of up to 2 billion baht from this event, reflecting a significant recovery in the real-estate market, bolstered by government stimulus measures and a recent 0.25-point interest-rate cut by the Bank of Thailand, which has positively influenced consumer buying decisions. As the year draws to a close, developers are ramping up promotional activities.

From January to September, Sansiri reported cumulative sales of 37 billion baht, accounting for 71% of its annual target of 52 billion baht. Transfers of ownership for homes and condominiums surpassed 31 billion baht, meeting 72% of the target of 43 billion baht, marking a 15% year-on-year growth.

The success of the recent House and Condo Expo has contributed to cumulative sales of 5 billion baht since the start of the fourth quarter. Sansiri has also launched new projects in locations including Narinsiri, Sethasiri Ngamwongwan, Setthasiri Bangna Km 10, Saransiri Grande Phutthamonthon Sai 3, and The Base Wongsawang, which are expected to support sales growth in line with the 12-billion-baht target.