Sansiri launches year-end real-estate promotion

Additionally, Sansiri is participating in stimulating purchasing power through substantial promotions at the "46th Home and Condo Expo", which has seen considerable customer engagement and a vibrant atmosphere, effectively encouraging rapid purchase decisions across various market segments.
To date, Sansiri has recorded sales of up to 2 billion baht from this event, reflecting a significant recovery in the real-estate market, bolstered by government stimulus measures and a recent 0.25-point interest-rate cut by the Bank of Thailand, which has positively influenced consumer buying decisions. As the year draws to a close, developers are ramping up promotional activities.
From January to September, Sansiri reported cumulative sales of 37 billion baht, accounting for 71% of its annual target of 52 billion baht. Transfers of ownership for homes and condominiums surpassed 31 billion baht, meeting 72% of the target of 43 billion baht, marking a 15% year-on-year growth.
The success of the recent House and Condo Expo has contributed to cumulative sales of 5 billion baht since the start of the fourth quarter. Sansiri has also launched new projects in locations including Narinsiri, Sethasiri Ngamwongwan, Setthasiri Bangna Km 10, Saransiri Grande Phutthamonthon Sai 3, and The Base Wongsawang, which are expected to support sales growth in line with the 12-billion-baht target.
On Monday, Sansiri launched its flagship campaign of 2024, offering discounts of up to 10 million baht on houses, townhomes, and condominiums from November 4 to December 27. The aim is to help customers achieve their dream homes in prime locations across the country, including Bangkok and major urban areas popular with tourists.
This campaign is tailored to meet the demand from customers seeking residences near comprehensive facilities and job sources, as well as top educational institutions. For investors, Sansiri projects are strategically located to attract renters, offering yields that exceed deposit rates. Properties can also be sold at a profit, and customers benefit from after-sales service provided by Plus Property.
Importantly, the campaign features significant discounts across 104 projects, with prices for houses, townhomes, and condominiums starting from 980,000 to 25.9 million baht. Partnership with leading banks offers low instalment options of just 2,500 baht per million over two years, with monthly payments beginning at only 2,225 baht.
The range includes single-family homes with discounts of up to 10 million baht, townhomes with reductions of up to 1.3 million baht, and condominiums with end-of-year discounts reaching 3 million baht. Featured properties include:
- Setthasiri Ratchaphruek-Prannok: Up to 10 million baht off, special price of 25.9 million baht for a 5-bedroom detached house in a private community near Siriraj Hospital and ICON SIAM.
- Setthasiri Bangkok-Pathum Thani 2: Up to 10 million baht off, special price of 12.99 million baht for a modern classic-style home set within 400 rai (64 hectares) of green space alongside a golf course.
- Saransiri Westgate: Up to 1 million baht off, special price of 7.99 million baht for a four-bedroom detached house just 1.6 kilometres from Kanchana Road, near Central Westgate.
- Anasiri Rangsit-Klong 3: Up to 1.2 million baht off, special price of 4.29 million baht for a Japanese-style home situated in the heart of Rangsit.
- Siri Place Bangna-Suvarnabhumi: Up to 700,000 baht off, special price of 1.99 million baht for a New York-style townhome close to Suvarnabhumi Airport.
As for condominium offerings:
- XT Phayathai: Up to 3 million baht off, special price of 4.99 million baht.
- Nia by Sansiri: Up to 1.3 million baht off, special price of 2.69 million baht.
- The Line Vibe: Discounts of up to 1 million baht, special price of 3.89 million baht.
- The Base Downtown Khon Kaen: Up to 500,000 baht off, special price of 1.65 million baht.
This comprehensive campaign marks a significant effort by Sansiri to stimulate the housing market and engage with potential buyers, reinforcing its position as a leading force in Thailand's real-estate sector.