Trump’s policy to drive growth of Thai property sector in 2025

Thailand’s property sector will benefit from the China + One policy of US president-elect Donald Trump, which experts say will drive foreign firms to shift their manufacturing bases to ASEAN and Thailand to evade tariff walls and boost land sales in the industrial sector next year, property consultant JLL Thailand believes.

The policy, coupled with growing geopolitical tensions in several parts of the world, will direct foreign manufacturers to high-potential destinations such as Thailand’s EEC (Eastern Economic Corridor), Michael Glancy, JLL’s managing director for Thailand and Indonesia said on Wednesday.

“The real estate sector in Thailand is being closely watched and has become an area where global players are looking to invest. Compared to other countries in the Asia-Pacific region, Thailand is considered an attractive destination for foreign investors,” he said.

Anawin Chiamprasert, head of research & consulting at JLL, added that Trump’s policy will make Thailand more attractive among investors looking to establish warehouses and data centres in the ASEAN region to serve emerging markets.

Demand for data centre services is set to grow further, positioning Thailand as a potential digital hub, bolstered by government policies such as the Cloud First Policy and long-term investment incentives from the Board of Investment, he said.