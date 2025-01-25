Bangkok property market withstands economic headwinds

Access to mass transit and infrastructure key factors in its dominance

 

Bangkok continues to reign supreme in Thailand's property landscape, with mass transit accessibility emerging as a critical factor in residential desirability, according to a comprehensive market analysis for 2024 by DDproperty.

 

Despite persistent economic challenges characterised by subdued purchasing power of buyers, the Bangkok property market shows resilience. Government economic stimulus measures and a modest 0.25% policy interest rate reduction have injected cautious optimism into the sector, the report said.

 

According to DDproperty, a leading real estate platform controlling over 62% of the Thai market, the top five residential locations for 2024 are:

  • Bangkok (unchanged)
  • Chiang Mai (rising due to tourism recovery)
  • Nonthaburi
  • Phuket
  • Chonburi
     


Mass transit hotspots

The BTS Skytrain network continues to be a pivotal driver of property attractiveness. The top five mass transit locations are:

  • BTS Onnut
  • BTS Phrom Phong
  • BTS Ekkamai
  • BTS Thonglor
  • BTS Asoke

 

Notably, seven out of 10 popular mass transit locations are situated on the Green Line, indicating significant user demand and potential business opportunities.

 

Meanwhile, the Watthana district maintains its status as Bangkok's premier residential zone, attracting both buyers and tenants. Other notable districts include Chatuchak, Huai Khwang, Khlong Toei, and Prawet.
 

 

An emerging trend is the development of "Campus Condos" near educational institutions, particularly around Chulalongkorn University. These properties appeal to students and parents, offering both convenient living and potential long-term investment opportunities.

 

While the 2024 real estate market has not fully recovered yet, areas with strong infrastructure, such as Bangkok and the Green Line corridor, continue to demonstrate resilience. The focus remains on developing residential spaces that cater to diverse and evolving consumer needs.

 

 

nationthailand

