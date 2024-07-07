Revolutionizing scoliosis care: Launch of the free ScolioBuddy App

Developed in collaboration with the esteemed Dr. Monchai Ruangchainikom and Siriraj Hospital, this app serves as a new lifeline, dramatically enhancing accessibility to early detection and treatment for underprivileged communities across Southeast Asia. ScolioBuddy brings critical support and resources to those who need it most, ensuring no one is left to suffer in silence.

Addressing a Critical Need

Scoliosis, a condition characterized by an abnormal curvature of the spine, affects millions of people worldwide. In Thailand and broader Southeast Asia, scoliosis is often underdiagnosed and misunderstood. Adolescent girls are among the most affected, yet many cases go unnoticed and untreated until they become severe. This lack of early diagnosis can lead to significant physical discomfort and long-term health complications.



A Personal Journey Inspiring Innovation

Phoonseeraah (Ada) Tieanworn, the inspiring force behind ScolioBuddy, knows the challenges of living with scoliosis all too well. Diagnosed during her teenage years while she was one of the top competitive swimmers in her age group in Thailand, Ada's promising athletic career took a heartbreaking turn. The harder she trained to be faster, the more pain she would endure after each session. Every stroke in the pool brings both determination and agony. This grueling experience, filled with countless hours of physical therapy and complex treatments, sparked a deep passion in her. Despite the relentless toll on her body and spirit, Ada's journey through adversity transformed her into a beacon of resilience. She now dedicates her life to raising awareness and helping others manage scoliosis with unwavering strength and grace.

"ScolioBuddy was born from my own experiences and a deep desire to make a meaningful impact," says Ada. "I wanted to create a tool that everyone could access, no matter their financial situation. My journey through scoliosis, with all its pain and perseverance, inspired me to develop something that offers hope and support to others going through the same challenges." Phoonseeraah (Ada) said.



Expertise Driving Innovation

Dr. Monchai Ruangchainikom, a renowned orthopedic and spine surgeon with more than 20 years of experience at Siriraj Hospital, contributes as the special expert advisor to ScolioBuddy. His extensive expertise and dedication to raising scoliosis awareness have been instrumental in the app’s development. “By leveraging my knowledge and experience, I aim to ensure that ScolioBuddy is a reliable and effective tool for understanding and managing scoliosis,” says Dr. Monchai.



Launching on World Scoliosis Awareness Day

Ada has officially launched the ScolioBuddy app on "World Scoliosis Awareness Day," on June 29, 2024, which was a major event hosted by Siriraj Hospital at ICS Lifestyle Complex where Siriraj H Solutions Medical Center is. The event featured speeches by Prof. Dr. Visit Vamvanij, M.D., Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University.

Moreover, an impressive assembly of approximately 20 doctors, scoliosis specialists, esteemed medical professionals, professors, and physical therapists from Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University, participated in the event. Their combined expertise highlighted the transformative potential of the ScolioBuddy app, underscoring its benefits for both patients and the broader community.



ScolioBuddy: A Comprehensive Solution

ScolioBuddy is a free-of-charge, multilingual app available in Spanish, Arabic, Japanese, Thai, English, and Chinese. It allows users to measure the curvature of their spine and track its progression using just their phone. The app together with its extended website <www.scoliobuddy.app> also offers educational resources on scoliosis, including stretch and strength exercises to help prevent the condition from worsening. Importantly, ScolioBuddy is a free downloadable app with no hidden fees, ensuring accessibility for all users.



Key Features of ScolioBuddy:

Accurate Spine Measurement: Using advanced technology, users can measure their spine curvature accurately.

Progress Tracking: Regular monitoring to keep track of changes and manage the condition effectively.

Multilingual Support: Available in six languages to cater to a diverse user base.

Educational Resources: Access to information on scoliosis, its effects, and prevention strategies.

Exercise Guides: Detailed instructions for exercises that promote spine health and prevent progression.



A Regional Breakthrough

The launch of ScolioBuddy is a landmark moment for Southeast Asian healthcare. In a region where scoliosis awareness is scant and early diagnosis is often overlooked, ScolioBuddy offers a much-needed solution. ScolioBuddy is more than just an app; it is a movement towards better scoliosis care and awareness. By providing accessible, reliable, and expert-backed tools for scoliosis management, ScolioBuddy aims to improve health outcomes and quality of life for countless individuals across Southeast Asia.

About Siriraj Hospital

Founded in 1888 by King Chulalongkorn, Siriraj Hospital is Thailand’s first and largest hospital. It has a long-standing commitment to serving the Thai population with kindness and care. The hospital continues to uphold its founding principles of altruism and service to all, regardless of gender, class, race, or religion.

ScolioBuddy App

For more information, please visit www.ScolioBuddy.app or download the ScolioBuddy app from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Contact: Phoonseeraah (Ada) Tieanworn at [email protected] for any inquiry

