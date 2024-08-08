AI takes centre stage in Southeast Asia’s biggest tech event

Themed “The World of Tomorrow with AI”, the event aimed to cement Thailand’s position as the tech gateway of Southeast Asia.

The summit delved deep into Artificial Intelligence (AI), exploring its potential to shape the future across five core areas: AI for Growth, AI for Good, AI-Human Symbiosis, AI in Culture, and AI Safety and Governance.

More 350 international experts, investors and technology leaders, shared their insights on these critical topics across 11 stages.

This year’s summit focused on the transition from AI to Intelligence Augmentation (IA).

World-renowned experts like Pattie Maes (MIT Media Lab) and Benjamin Van Roy (Stanford University & Google DeepMind) discussed how AI can enhance human capabilities in problem-solving, analysis, and creativity to develop a future where humans and technology work together seamlessly to create new possibilities.

More than just a technology showcase, the event fostered collaboration and networking opportunities for experts, investors, and entrepreneurs from around the world aiming to leverage technology for a sustainable future.

The summit also provided a platform for attendees to learn, develop skills, and explore the latest innovations. This empowers individuals, startups, and businesses across all sectors to leverage technology for positive change on individual, social, and national levels.