Thailand revolutionises elderly healthcare with ‘Home AI Assistance’

Chalermpon Punnotok, the company’s founder and CEO, explained that this robotic assistant can help ease stress and loneliness among the elderly, while facilitating their medical treatment.

The AI assistant can provide round-the-clock care, allowing seniors to communicate with medical staff via the monitor for treatment prescriptions or ambulance services.

Key features include a callback system to notify medical staff or relatives, real-time monitoring accessible via smartphones or laptops and a vital signs function for collecting patient data.

“This Dinsaw robot model will act like a living creature, reminding the elderly to take their medications and relieving their stress with music, dharma teachings or memory games,” Chalermpon said.