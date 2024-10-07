AWS highlights opportunities in ASEAN’s digital future

In a compelling address at the ASEAN Economic Outlook 2025, he articulated a vision for the region's digital future, emphasising the enormous opportunities presented by the rapid growth of digitisation.
Speaking at a seminar hosted by Krungthepturakij to commemorate its 37th anniversary under the theme "ASEAN Economic Outlook 2025: The Rise of ASEAN, a Renewing Opportunity", Johnson emphasised that the ASEAN region, with a population of more than 670 million, is not only diverse but also youthful, with 61% of its population under the age of 35.
This demographic advantage, he noted, contributes to a digitally savvy population that can drive significant economic growth.
“ASEAN represents the fastest-growing internet population globally, with approximately 125,000 new users joining daily,” he said. “Over the next decade, the digital economy is projected to contribute more than [US]$1 trillion to the region's GDP, reinforcing ASEAN's status as one of the world's major economic players with predictions to become the fourth-largest economy by 2030.”
Johnson further elaborated on AWS’s strategic presence in the region, which began in 2010 with the establishment of its first data-centre cluster in Singapore. Since then, AWS has expanded to Jakarta and Malaysia, with a forthcoming region scheduled to launch in Bangkok in early 2025.
Each AWS region comprises multiple “availability zones” – clusters of data centres designed to enhance data protection, compliance, and security.
He highlighted AWS's substantial investments across ASEAN, including 190 billion baht earmarked for Thailand by 2037, aimed at enabling local businesses to leverage cloud technology for transformation and growth.
As he navigated through the promising landscape of digital investment, Johnson underscored the crucial element of sustainability in this digital revolution. He articulated AWS's commitment to responsible development, drawing attention to a philosophy instilled by chief executive officer Andy Jassy, which focuses on building for the long term.
“It is vital we view our role not just as shapers of a digital future, but as architects of a better digital future – one characterised by security, inclusivity, and sustainability,” Johnson said.
AWS recognises the increasing importance of cybersecurity, forecasting a $36 billion expenditure on security technology in the Asian market this year alone. “At AWS, we offer the most secure global cloud infrastructure, equipped with over 300 security controls designed to protect our customers,” he reaffirmed.
Johnson also highlighted AWS’s ongoing efforts to bridge the digital-skills gap, a critical factor for inclusivity in the tech industry. He pointed to the firm’s commitment to training, noting that AWS has educated 1.3 million individuals in ASEAN since 2017 and aims to train 100,000 builders in Thailand by 2026.
He lauded collaborations with local ministries and companies, showcasing programs such as AWS Skills Builder and AWS Academy, which provide free access to cloud-computing education tailored for the local market.
Moreover, Johnson discussed the exciting prospects within the field of generative artificial intelligence (AI), expressing AWS's dedication to making the technology widely accessible.
He presented success stories from companies such as Deriv in Malaysia and HDBank in Vietnam, which have effectively utilised AWS solutions to enhance operational efficiency and customer engagement greatly.
In his concluding remarks, Johnson called for collective action among businesses, governments and individuals to create a sustainable digital environment.
“The path to building a better digital future involves shared responsibility,” he urged, inviting attendees to collaborate towards creating a digital landscape that benefits all, while also being mindful of environmental sustainability.
By combining innovative technology with a strong moral framework, AWS aims to foster a digital future that is secure, inclusive, and sustainable, heralding a new era of growth for ASEAN, he said. “Let’s build a better digital future together,” he emphasised.