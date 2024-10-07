AWS highlights opportunities in ASEAN’s digital future

In a compelling address at the ASEAN Economic Outlook 2025, he articulated a vision for the region's digital future, emphasising the enormous opportunities presented by the rapid growth of digitisation.

Speaking at a seminar hosted by Krungthepturakij to commemorate its 37th anniversary under the theme "ASEAN Economic Outlook 2025: The Rise of ASEAN, a Renewing Opportunity", Johnson emphasised that the ASEAN region, with a population of more than 670 million, is not only diverse but also youthful, with 61% of its population under the age of 35.



This demographic advantage, he noted, contributes to a digitally savvy population that can drive significant economic growth.

“ASEAN represents the fastest-growing internet population globally, with approximately 125,000 new users joining daily,” he said. “Over the next decade, the digital economy is projected to contribute more than [US]$1 trillion to the region's GDP, reinforcing ASEAN's status as one of the world's major economic players with predictions to become the fourth-largest economy by 2030.”

Johnson further elaborated on AWS’s strategic presence in the region, which began in 2010 with the establishment of its first data-centre cluster in Singapore. Since then, AWS has expanded to Jakarta and Malaysia, with a forthcoming region scheduled to launch in Bangkok in early 2025.

Each AWS region comprises multiple “availability zones” – clusters of data centres designed to enhance data protection, compliance, and security.

He highlighted AWS's substantial investments across ASEAN, including 190 billion baht earmarked for Thailand by 2037, aimed at enabling local businesses to leverage cloud technology for transformation and growth.