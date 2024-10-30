Huawei Cloud Stack drives Thailand's journey to becoming a regional cloud hub

ASEAN is one of the most dynamic regions in the world and is in the midst of a digital economy explosion. Thailand is located in the centre of ASEAN. As a leader in the regional digital economy, the Thai government proposed the "Cloud-First" policy in August and regarded it as the core of its national digital transformation goal. It encouraged the government and all industries to accelerate cloud adoption and seize key strategic opportunities for digital economy development. It promotes Thailand's economic transformation and helps achieve the goal of a digital Thailand.
Colonel Sanpachai Huvanandana, CEO of Thailand National Telecom (NT), said Thailand is adopting the Cloud-First policy to become the digital hub of ASEAN as soon as possible. We chose Huawei Cloud as our key partner in supporting this policy. We are providing cloud services for more than 220 departments of the Thailand government and expect to reduce the investment budget by 30% to 50%. With elevated government services, we expect that our people will have good quality services, and we can also promote more businesses. This is a magnet that companies around the world will heavily invest in our country.”
Wongkot Vijacksungsithi, Senior Executive Vice President of Thailand National Telecom (NT), added that NT is responsible for the implementation and operations of the Government Data Center and Cloud Services (GDCC) project. We worked with Huawei Cloud Stack to establish a multi-cloud environment for running government services. We provide centralized management, fast time to market, high scalability, redundancy, and backup while meeting national security and compliance requirements. We have developed innovative workloads including a smart bus terminal, a one-stop service for the Eastern Economic Corridor, and a health platform.
Yuttasart Nitipaichit, Vice President of Thailand National Telecom (NT), said "GDCC provides a unified cloud foundation and data sharing platform for ministries and departments. Thousands of applications have been deployed. Huawei Cloud Stack provides GDCC with over 80 out-of-the-box on-premises cloud services. It efficiently collaborates with the Huawei public cloud as they share the same architecture. A full array of cloud services can be accessed in just one click. Huawei Cloud Stack also provides us with full-stack innovative capabilities. All these are set to support Thailand to become a future Asian hub."
"To address the three major challenges in government transformation, Huawei Cloud Stack provides a three-cloud reference architecture consisting of a security cloud, a government cloud, and a public cloud. Huawei Cloud Stack has delivered more than 800 government projects around the world. We have a great ambition and we want to collaborate with our global creative partners to drive the national leap to the cloud around the world, forging ahead to create more landmarks of digital transformation together,” said Johnny Lv, CTO of Huawei Cloud Stack International Business.
The Thai government is driving a comprehensive digital transformation agenda to propel Thailand into a leading digital economy and society. Through strategic initiatives across various sectors, Thailand aims to harness the power of technology to improve citizens' quality of life, boost economic growth, and enhance its global competitiveness in the digital age.