Huawei Cloud Stack drives Thailand's journey to becoming a regional cloud hub

ASEAN is one of the most dynamic regions in the world and is in the midst of a digital economy explosion. Thailand is located in the centre of ASEAN. As a leader in the regional digital economy, the Thai government proposed the "Cloud-First" policy in August and regarded it as the core of its national digital transformation goal. It encouraged the government and all industries to accelerate cloud adoption and seize key strategic opportunities for digital economy development. It promotes Thailand's economic transformation and helps achieve the goal of a digital Thailand.

Colonel Sanpachai Huvanandana, CEO of Thailand National Telecom (NT), said Thailand is adopting the Cloud-First policy to become the digital hub of ASEAN as soon as possible. We chose Huawei Cloud as our key partner in supporting this policy. We are providing cloud services for more than 220 departments of the Thailand government and expect to reduce the investment budget by 30% to 50%. With elevated government services, we expect that our people will have good quality services, and we can also promote more businesses. This is a magnet that companies around the world will heavily invest in our country.”