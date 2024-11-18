Thai industry taps Japan for clean energy, soil recycling technology

At NEC Corporation, the Thai team studied underwater fibre optic and sensor systems to support clean transportation. It also learned about the company’s GX Solutions, digital technologies to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Lastly, the team visited Tokyo Super Eco Town in Tokyo for a lesson on soil recycling at construction sites. Recycled soil is sold as fill for reforestation of mining areas or building solar farms. The Japanese company recycles 30 million tons of soil annually, selling to for 30,000 yen (6,750 baht) per ton.

IEAT governor Sumet said the field trip would benefit development of green and eco-friendly industrial estates in Thailand.

IHI Corp and NEC Corp’s clean energy consumption and greenhouse gas reduction methods would help Thai industry achieve its carbon neutrality goal by 2050, he said.

Meanwhile, soil recycling would support Thailand’s transition to a circular economy, he added.