Thai industry taps Japan for clean energy, soil recycling technology

The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) has revealed it is collaborating with leading Japanese companies to lay foundations for Thailand’s transition to a low-emission, circular economy.
Acting IEAT governor Sumet Tangprasert led his team on a fact-finding mission to four Japanese companies on November 5-8, the authority said.
The IEAT delegation visited IHI Corporation in Yokohama city to learn about its renewable energy production methods, including gas turbines powered by eco-friendly ammonia, and a carbon dioxide capture and utilisation system.
The team also studied integrated electronic waste recycling at nearby JFE Urban Recycle Corporation, which breaks down, classifies, and processes hazardous e-waste.
It also witnessed the “polluter pay” principle in action, whereby e-waste producers are responsible for costs of its transportation and handling.
At NEC Corporation, the Thai team studied underwater fibre optic and sensor systems to support clean transportation. It also learned about the company’s GX Solutions, digital technologies to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.
Lastly, the team visited Tokyo Super Eco Town in Tokyo for a lesson on soil recycling at construction sites. Recycled soil is sold as fill for reforestation of mining areas or building solar farms. The Japanese company recycles 30 million tons of soil annually, selling to for 30,000 yen (6,750 baht) per ton.
IEAT governor Sumet said the field trip would benefit development of green and eco-friendly industrial estates in Thailand.
IHI Corp and NEC Corp’s clean energy consumption and greenhouse gas reduction methods would help Thai industry achieve its carbon neutrality goal by 2050, he said.
Meanwhile, soil recycling would support Thailand’s transition to a circular economy, he added.