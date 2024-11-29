Facebook IRL comes to Bangkok to empower digital creators

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, is taking a new approach to creator empowerment with its Facebook IRL event – a unique initiative hosted in just three countries outside the US – Thailand, Poland and Vietnam.
This carnivalesque gathering in Bangkok’s Emquartier Mall on Saturday and Sunday is designed to inspire and engage young adults, creators and communities while underscoring Facebook’s commitment to social discovery and community building.
In her opening address on Friday, Revie Sylvania, Meta’s director of Southeast Asia and Emerging Markets for Global Partnerships, highlighted the platform’s ongoing evolution.
“Facebook remains a primary resource for finding people and creating meaningful interactions," she said.
Meta revealed that over 4 million content creators are currently earning through the platform, with the company spending more than US$2 billion (68.48 billion baht) in creator payouts over the past year.
To continue its momentum, Meta is focusing on three key priorities: enhancing creator transparency and safety, offering diverse monetisation options and building robust online communities.
Prae Dumrongmongcolgul, country director for Facebook Thailand, shared the platform's vision.
“We are a platform for social discovery that opens your world in big and small ways. Around the world, we're seeing more and more people, particularly young adults between the ages of 18 and 29, coming to Facebook to discover things about the world from people who like what they like and navigate through the different stages of life," she said.
Emerging trends demonstrate the platform's growing appeal, with young adults spending nearly 60% of their time on Facebook watching videos and reels daily. With over 1.8 billion monthly group users, Facebook continues to be a cornerstone of digital connection.
Ime Archibong, vice president of Meta’s Messenger, underscored the platform’s role in fostering meaningful connections. With over 56 million monthly active users in Thailand, Facebook and Messenger have become essential tools for sharing, calling and creating.
“Thailand is a vital market for Facebook and Messenger, and I am always humbled by the volume of personal and business conversations it facilitates here," he said, stressing that Meta remains committed to ensuring its services are safe, reliable and enjoyable for users both in Thailand and worldwide.
The Facebook IRL event at Emquartier is free and open to individuals aged 18 and above. It promises to be an immersive experience for Thailand's vibrant creator ecosystem, marking a significant milestone in Meta's global strategy for empowering digital creators.