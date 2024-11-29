Facebook IRL comes to Bangkok to empower digital creators

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, is taking a new approach to creator empowerment with its Facebook IRL event – a unique initiative hosted in just three countries outside the US – Thailand, Poland and Vietnam.

This carnivalesque gathering in Bangkok’s Emquartier Mall on Saturday and Sunday is designed to inspire and engage young adults, creators and communities while underscoring Facebook’s commitment to social discovery and community building.

In her opening address on Friday, Revie Sylvania, Meta’s director of Southeast Asia and Emerging Markets for Global Partnerships, highlighted the platform’s ongoing evolution.

“Facebook remains a primary resource for finding people and creating meaningful interactions," she said.

Meta revealed that over 4 million content creators are currently earning through the platform, with the company spending more than US$2 billion (68.48 billion baht) in creator payouts over the past year.

To continue its momentum, Meta is focusing on three key priorities: enhancing creator transparency and safety, offering diverse monetisation options and building robust online communities.

Prae Dumrongmongcolgul, country director for Facebook Thailand, shared the platform's vision.