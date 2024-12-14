Thailand\'s digital economy booms amid surge in foreign investment

Thailand's digital economy has taken off, driven by increased foreign investment and government initiatives, Minister of Digital Economy and Society (DE) Prasert Jantararuangtong said on Friday.

This follows recent investments from tech giants such as Google, Microsoft and Datamax, which have collectively invested over 100 billion baht in AI and data centres.

The DE Ministry has released for the first time figures on Thailand's digital economy.

In 2024, the sector contributed 4.44 trillion baht to the economy, a 5.7% increase over the previous year, outpacing the overall GDP growth rate. The ministry has forecast continued growth, with an estimated 2.6% increase in 2025.

The digital economy now accounts for a substantial 23.9% of Thailand's GDP, also contributing to the country's export growth with sales of digital goods and services valued at 44.60 billion baht.



