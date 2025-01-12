Oppo, realme apologise after coming under fire over embedded loan app

The apology came after their customers found the irremovable application, which can send notifications and have access to users’ personal information like their contacts, installed in their mobile phones.

The Thailand Consumers Council claimed that the users could not prevent access to personal information effectively due to the embedded application, saying that installing software without users’ permission is a violation of consumer rights.

The council urged relevant agencies, such as the National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission and the Bank of Thailand, to tackle this issue as it could lead to financial abuse and call-centre scams.