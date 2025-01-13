NBTC summons Realme and Oppo over pre-installed loan app

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunication Commission (NBTC) will today summon two Chinese mobile phone brands – Oppo and realme – amid concerns over an informal loan app that comes bundled with their phones.

Fineasy is a pre-installed app on Oppo and realme phones that cannot be removed, has access to personal information, and can send notifications, users report.

Oppo and realme have apologised, promising users would soon be able to uninstall the app themselves or could visit service centres nationwide for immediate removal.