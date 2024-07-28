Commerce Ministry leads 54 Thai firms to join Kunming trade show

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai assigned one of his advisers to lead 54 Thai firms to join a trade show in Kunming, China, last week.
Yanyong Puangraj, an adviser to the commerce minister, said he represented Phumtham to lead the Thai companies to join Top Thai Brands Kunming 2024 (TTB Kunming 2024), which was held as a sideline fair to the eighth China-South Asia Export and the 28th China Kunming Import and Export Fair in Kunming, Yunnan, from July 22 to 24.
Yanyong said it was the ninth trade fair held by the International Trade Promotion Department abroad this year.
The fair was held in a hybrid manner with booth exhibitions and live streaming online.
The 54 companies included Thai exporters of foods and beverage, health, beauty and fashion products.
Yanyong said he expected that the latest trade fair would generate orders from China worth 60 million baht.
He said the Top Thai Brands fair selected top exporters in particular goods to showcase their products in foreign trade fairs to court orders from foreign importers.
During the visit, Yanyong said, he also had a chance to hold a discussion with the Thai trade representative in Yunnan as well as key Thai-Chinese firms operating in the region to discuss how to increase
Thai exports to the Chinese province.
He also brainstormed their ideas on how to increase the popularity of Thai fruits, especially durians, to Chinese people, Yanyong added.