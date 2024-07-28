Commerce Ministry leads 54 Thai firms to join Kunming trade show

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Phumtham Wechayachai assigned one of his advisers to lead 54 Thai firms to join a trade show in Kunming, China, last week.

Yanyong Puangraj, an adviser to the commerce minister, said he represented Phumtham to lead the Thai companies to join Top Thai Brands Kunming 2024 (TTB Kunming 2024), which was held as a sideline fair to the eighth China-South Asia Export and the 28th China Kunming Import and Export Fair in Kunming, Yunnan, from July 22 to 24.

Yanyong said it was the ninth trade fair held by the International Trade Promotion Department abroad this year.