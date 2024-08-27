Asia-Pacific’s small companies and startups on the rise

“Startups on our fourth annual Forbes Asia 100 To Watch list have collectively drawn over $2 billion in total funding to date, with 83 of these companies raising capital since the start of 2023. This influx of investment was driven by their innovations, spanning some of the world’s hottest industries such as spacetech, biotech and robotics. Their ambition and achievements thus far paint a positive picture for the future of Asia-Pacific’s startup

ecosystem,” says Rana Wehbe Watson, Editorial Director/Special Projects at Forbes Asia.

This mix of 100 companies varies in their offerings, ranging from AI navigation systems for space exploration to cutting-edge cell therapies to advanced healthcare diagnostics. There are fintechs addressing the needs of the unbanked and retailers using digital channels to tap a new generation of consumers.

Companies from 16 countries and territories are represented on this year’s list, operating in a total of 10 industries, such as enterprise technology and robotics, finance, and manufacturing and energy.

India, a hotbed of startups, has the biggest presence this year with 20 companies, followed by Singapore (15), mainland China (10), Japan (9) and Indonesia (8).