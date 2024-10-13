‘Coffee battle’ heats up at four major petrol station companies

In 2023, the coffee market was valued at 60 billion baht, with 20 billion baht from out-of-home consumption, of which 17 billion baht came from coffee shops located in petrol stations, growing by 25% annually. There is potential for further growth as the current coffee consumption rate has increased to 300 cups per person per year, compared with the previous 150-200 cups per person per year.

As of August 14, 2024, Café Amazon reported having 4,277 branches in the first half of the year, an increase of 270 branches year on year. Of these, 2,261 branches are located in service stations. Additionally, Café Amazon has 27 international branches.

Total sales reached 102 million cups, an increase of 3 million cups (+3%) compared with the first quarter of 2024, driven by continued network expansion and promotional activities. The company’s retail and beverage business generated revenue of 7.893 billion baht, up 8.2% YoY, following branch expansions.

For Punthai Coffee, sales and service revenue in the first half of 2024 saw significant growth of 73.7% YoY, amounting to 967 million baht, thanks to continuous branch expansions. The brand now has 1,028 branches. In Q2 2024, sales and service revenue reached 517 million baht, a 76.2% YoY increase and a 14.9% quarter-on-quarter increase, driven by branch expansion and returning customers.

Meanwhile, Inthanin Coffee had 1,005 branches in the first half of 2024, a decrease of 18 branches YoY. Bangchak did not provide detailed sales figures for Inthanin Coffee but said its goal is to meet customer demand through further expansion of Inthanin branches, diversification of product brands, and increasing the presence of convenience stores and partner shops at Bangchak service stations.