Industry Ministry vows crackdown on substandard goods sold online

The Industry Ministry would protect local industries by stepping up its crackdown on substandard goods from abroad that are available for ordering via online platforms, the secretary to the industry minister said.

Pongpol Yodmuangcharoen, secretary to Industry Minister Akanat Promphan, held a meeting of senior officials of the ministry on behalf of Akanat on Sunday to discuss measures on how to protect local manufacturers from unfair competition of cheap but substandard quality goods from abroad.

Those attending the meeting included Ekniti Romyanon, inspector-general of the ministry, Nirada Wisutchartthada, the ministry’s assistant permanent secretary, and chiefs of legal divisions of several departments of the ministry.