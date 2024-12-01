Chamber of Commerce urges Thai firms to step up exports to China

The Thai Chamber of Commerce in China (TCCC) has urged Thai exporters to be prepared for fiercer competition in Chinese markets under a new zero-import-tariff policy but says it could also be a good opportunity for them.

TCCC vice-president Paichit Wiboonthanasarn said China has started enforcing zero-import-tariff measures for developing countries from Sunday, December 1.

Paichit said the policy was apparently aimed at countering US government plans to heighten import tariffs – especially by the new administration under President-elect Donald Trump.

Paichit said the zero-tariff policy would make China’s leadership in the international arena more prominent and would expand its economic networks.