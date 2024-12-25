Industry Ministry to use AI to detect substandard goods on online platforms

Pongpol Yodmuangcharoen, secretary to Industry Minister Akanat Promphan, stated on Wednesday that this estimate was discussed during a meeting of the ministry’s Committee on Technology and Innovations for Industrial Reform on December 20.

During its second meeting on December 20, the committee was informed of a study showing that the ministry's AI system could monitor and detect substandard consumer goods sold via online platforms at a rate of 100,000 items per day, compared to the 1,600 items currently detected by human officials.

Pongpol explained that Akanat had established the committee to tackle the issue of substandard goods after an influx of cheap, poor-quality products, mostly from China, entered the Thai market.