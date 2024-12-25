November marks 5th consecutive month of export growth for Thailand

Thailand exported goods worth US$25.61 billion (874.84 billion baht) in November, marking an 8.2% increase compared to the previous month, the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) said on Wednesday.

TPSO director Poonpong Naiyanapakorn told the press that November was the fifth consecutive month to mark export growth. While excluding oil products, gold and armaments, the export value rose by 7% from the previous month.

However, despite the growth in exports, Thailand faced a trade deficit of $224.4 million, with imports valued at $25.83 billion.