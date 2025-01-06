Thailand\'s border trade continues to grow

Thailand's border trade and cross-border trade continued to exhibit strong growth in November 2024, reaching a combined value of 150.2 billion baht.

This marked a 6% year-on-year increase, according to recent statistics released by the Commerce Ministry’s Department of Foreign Trade (DFT).

Arada Fuangtong, director general of the DFT, said that in November, total border trade with four neighbouring countries reached 82.4 billion baht, while cross-border trade with third countries amounted to 67.8 billion baht.



