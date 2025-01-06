Thailand's border trade continues to grow

Total value of border and cross-border trade reaches 1.66 trillion baht in 11 months

 

Thailand's border trade and cross-border trade continued to exhibit strong growth in November 2024, reaching a combined value of 150.2 billion baht. 

 

This marked a 6% year-on-year increase, according to recent statistics released by the Commerce Ministry’s Department of Foreign Trade (DFT).

 

Arada Fuangtong, director general of the DFT, said that in November, total border trade with four neighbouring countries reached 82.4 billion baht, while cross-border trade with third countries amounted to 67.8 billion baht.

 

          Key Highlights:

  • Strong Overall Performance: In the first 11 months of 2024, total value of border trade and cross-border trade reached 1.665 trillion baht, a 6% increase compared with the same period in 2023.

 

  • Border Trade Growth: Border trade with Malaysia, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia reached 899.1 billion baht in the first 11 months, driven by exports of diesel fuel, other refined oil, and latex.

 

  • Cross-Border Trade Expansion: Cross-border trade with third countries, particularly China, Singapore and Vietnam, saw significant growth in the first 11 months, reaching 766.2 billion baht.

 

  • Myanmar Border Trade Resilience: Despite challenges posed by the ongoing conflict in Myanmar, border trade with the country has shown resilience, with exports increasing through alternative border checkpoints.
     

 

Meanwhile, the DFT has outlined plans to stimulate border trade in 2025. A series of activities are planned to support businesses and small entrepreneurs in border regions, with the first event, "Commerce Leading Community Goods Exhibition Korat New Year Gift Giving 2025", scheduled to take place in Nakhon Ratchasima from January 23 to 26.

