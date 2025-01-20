NESDC advises Thailand to join ASEAN in US trade talks

The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) recommended on Monday that Thailand collaborate with other ASEAN nations to negotiate trade agreements with the United States to avoid high import tariffs and penalties.

NESDC secretary-general Danucha Pichayanan said Thailand alone would not have enough bargaining power to effectively negotiate lower tariffs with the new US administration under Donald Trump.

He said that the Trump administration is likely to increase import tariffs against nations that enjoy trade surplus before initiating trade talks with them.

Danuach added that Thailand’s chances of success would improve greatly if it joined forces with other ASEAN stations for trade talks with the US.