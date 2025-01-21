Durian exports to China resume amid strict policy to ensure quality

This follows the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) imposing strict screening of Basic Yellow 2 in all exported durians since January 10, a dye that could put consumers at risk of developing cancer.

Deputy Agriculture Minister Itthi Sirilatthayakorn said Thailand was exporting 96 tonnes of durians free of Basic Yellow 2 and cadmium worth 7.8 million baht to China on Monday and Tuesday, which comprise three shipments each from Nakhon Phanom and Chiang Rai.

“The Agriculture Ministry did not stay still after China imposed strict screening for Basic Yellow 2 in durians,” he said, thanking relevant agencies for their work on enabling Thailand to export again.