Durian exports to China resume amid strict policy to ensure quality

This follows the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) imposing strict screening of Basic Yellow 2 in all exported durians since January 10, a dye that could put consumers at risk of developing cancer.
Deputy Agriculture Minister Itthi Sirilatthayakorn said Thailand was exporting 96 tonnes of durians free of Basic Yellow 2 and cadmium worth 7.8 million baht to China on Monday and Tuesday, which comprise three shipments each from Nakhon Phanom and Chiang Rai.
“The Agriculture Ministry did not stay still after China imposed strict screening for Basic Yellow 2 in durians,” he said, thanking relevant agencies for their work on enabling Thailand to export again.
Itthi confirmed that the Agriculture Ministry is committed to boosting confidence in Thai durians among trade partners, and to accelerate dealing with issues to mitigate impacts on entrepreneurs and farmers.
He emphasised that all products must be safe from contamination, otherwise producers could face punishment for damaging Thailand’s reputation.
According to Itthi, the GACC has allowed six laboratories in Thailand to conduct Basic Yellow 2 contamination tests, which can screen 700 samples per day.
These include five laboratories under the Central Laboratory (Thailand) in Chiang Mai, Bangkok, Chachoengsao, Samut Sakhon and Songkhla, as well as the Asia Medical and Agricultural Laboratory and Research Centre (AMARC).
Another four labs will be opened next week that can screen 1,300 samples per day and support durian exports in the East and South, he added.
Meanwhile, Department of Agriculture director general Rapeepat Chansriwong said the department has collected samples since January 17 and submitted Basic Yellow 2 test results to China.
The GACC has allowed Thailand to export 155.5 tonnes of durians worth more than 11 million baht to China, including seven shipments from Chanthaburi and six from Chumphon, he said.
He said department officials and exporters should ensure the quality of durians before exporting in order to maintain the Thai durian market.