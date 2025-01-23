Thai exports withstand global headwinds, rake in record $300 bn in 2024

Thailand's commerce sector has achieved a landmark milestone, with annual exports reaching an unprecedented US$300 billion in 2024, signalling resilience amidst global economic uncertainties.

The Ministry of Commerce revealed yesterday that exports expanded by 5.4% throughout 2024, marking the highest annual figure in the nation's economic history. December alone witnessed an impressive 8.7% export growth, maintaining a robust six-month consecutive expansion.

Agricultural and agro-industrial exports demonstrated particular strength, growing 6% annually. Key performers included rubber, poultry products, seafood, and fruit exports. Conversely, traditional commodities like rice and sugar contracted.