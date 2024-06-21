Thai stock market takes another hit as foreign investment dips

Political risk trap: Persistent domestic political risks make “foreign investors” sceptical about a recovery in Thai stocks, leading to continued profit-taking selling. The SET Index has slipped below 1,300 points, and in the past six months, foreign investors have offloaded more than 100 billion baht in Thai stocks.

Sorapon noted that top regional hedge funds cite political risks as the main reason for their continued selling of Thai stocks, fearing potential delays in the 2025 budget similar to those seen with the 2024 budget.

Domestic investors and political risks

While most domestic investors are not overly concerned with political risks, they are currently driven by fear rather than reason. This sentiment is evident from the price floor touches of several stocks used as collateral in margin accounts. When stock prices fall significantly, it triggers margin calls and forced selling. This situation mirrors the market conditions of 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, though the current risks differ.

Factors supporting buying momentum from 1,280 points

Despite the challenges, there is optimism for the Thai stock market's short-term outlook due to three key factors that could stimulate buying momentum:

Political clarity: By early July, the domestic political situation is expected to become clearer and more stable.

Improved economic and EPS outlook: The economic and earnings outlook for the second half of the year is expected to be better than the first half.

Government initiatives: The government’s clear stance on the return of the Long-Term Equity Fund (LTF) and the implementation of the uptick rule from July 1 will also support the market.

These factors are expected to attract buying interest. The short-term outlook for the Thai stock market leans more towards an upside, with the year-end SET Index target expected to be around 1,280 points. In the next 12 months, or by mid-2025, the SET Index has the potential to rise to 1,450 points, offering a 10% upside given the optimistic economic outlook for next year, supported by a fully operational budget.

