Stark embezzlement suspect Chanin charged in court

As soon as the group saw a black SUV taking Chanin into the compound, they ran after the vehicle shouting, “return our money”.

The DSI officials then immediately made a U-turn and drove to the Criminal Court instead. The public prosecutors were told to meet them in court.

Wiroon added that the public prosecutors demanded that Chanin not be granted bail because he and his accomplices have caused a lot of economic damage to the public and the country.

The public prosecutors also said Chanin was a flight risk as he had allegedly caused enough damage to be penalised heavily.

After the arraignment, Chanin’s lawyer Ruangsak Suksiengsri said his client did not seek release on bail because of fear for his safety.

He said Chanin was concerned about his safety because he received many threatening phone calls while overseas.

Ruangsak said Chanin wanted to defend himself in court and he did not have to spend too much time preparing.

The Stark fraud case was named a special case by the DSI on June 20, 2023, involving 4,704 victims who lost about 14.78 billion baht.

The government is urgently pursuing this case to restore confidence in the Thai stock market.

Previously, the DSI had prosecuted 11 suspects under the 1992 Securities and Exchange Act for fraud against the public, as stipulated in the Penal Code, and for money laundering under the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 1999 and its subsequent amendments.

