Cabinet appoints new SEC chairman

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the appointment of the permanent secretary for the Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry as the new chairman for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

During the mobile meeting in Nakhon Ratchasima, the Cabinet agreed unanimously to appoint Wisit Wisitsora-at as the new SEC chairman as proposed by the Finance Ministry.

Wisit will replace Pichit Akrathit, who has completed his four-year tenure.

DES Minister Prasert Chanthararuangthong said that Wisit did not have to vacate his permanent secretary’s post as the law allowed him to concurrently hold the post of SEC chairman.

