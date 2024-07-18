MCS seen as a great opportunity for Thai businesses

Themed “Prosperity Beyond 50”, the summit promises a wealth of opportunities for collaboration and investment. Thai businesses can connect with over 500 exhibitors and 10,000 delegates from Malaysia, China, and ASEAN countries, fostering potential partnerships across diverse sectors.

“They should not miss out on the business matching opportunities, industry forums, pocket talks, networking and knowledge sharing offered at the summit which aims at fostering regional collaborations and cooperation,” he said.

The summit coincides with the 50th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic relations, aligning with Thailand’s role as an ASEAN founding member in promoting regional economic growth. It aims to capitalise on synergies between the Malaysian and Chinese markets, allowing Thai businesses to diversify their portfolios and tap into a wider customer base.

The three-day trade and investment expo will showcase Thai products and services to a vast regional audience. Five thematic pillars – Future Tech, Knowledge & Experience, Mobility & Connectivity, Future Growth, and Future Opportunity – will provide a focused platform for engagement, while the two-day Leadership Conference will offer valuable insights from industry experts on emerging trends shaping the economic landscape.

Trade Commissioner of Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) Bangkok, Mohamed Hafiz Md Shariff, pointed out that with a focus on over 20 key sectors, MCS 2024 is a compelling opportunity for Thai businesses to forge partnerships, gain market knowledge and unlock new avenues for growth.