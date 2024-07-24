New SEC chief vows to restore confidence in Thai stock market

The new chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Prof Wisit Wisitsora-at, has pledged to focus on the two most important tasks before him: restoring confidence in the Thai stock market and promoting the Thai capital market.

The Thai capital market has been shaken by various scandals in recent months, which have taken a toll on investor confidence, leading to a sharp decline in trading volume.

The Cabinet recently appointed Wisit the new chairman of the SEC, replacing Pichit Akrathit, who completed his four-year term on July 2.

The new SEC chief has announced an urgent policy to restore investor confidence in the Thai stock market, with clear results expected within the next 3-6 months. This policy will be presented to the SEC board for consideration in early August.

The policy aims to "reform the SEC's law enforcement process to increase efficiency and effectiveness", he said, thereby boosting investor confidence and ensuring that the Thai capital market operates according to true market mechanisms and fundamentals.