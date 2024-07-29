Cabinet to consider new ESG fund’s regulations Tuesday

The Cabinet is scheduled to deliberate new regulations for Thailand ESG Fund (TESG fund) during its weekly meeting on Tuesday, a well-informed Government House source told The Nation.

The source said the new regulations of the TESG fund are aimed at using tax reduction measures to encourage investors to support listed firms or projects that demonstrate strong environmental, social and governance practices.

ESG funds align with the growing global trend towards sustainable investing and offer investors an opportunity to contribute to positive change while potentially earning returns.