SET highlights 3-point plan aimed at boosting stock market

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) on Wednesday announced a 3-point strategy to restore investors’ confidence in the Thai stock market with a focus on boosting credibility, increasing market capability and promoting sustainability.

The announcement was made during the annual event “Thailand Focus 2024: Adapting to a Changing World” held in Bangkok on Wednesday, which saw the participation of executives from more than 100 leading companies and 178 institutional investors.

Speaking at the forum titled “Revitalising Capital Markets: Boosting Efficiency and Restoring Confidence”, SET chairman Kitipong Urapeepatanapong said the Thai capital market has repeatedly proved its capability and flexibility to survive crises, including global financial problems, political instability and the Covid-19 pandemic.

He expressed confidence that the Thai stock market will keep improving in the next 2-3 years and attract more investors thanks to fewer domestic uncertainties.