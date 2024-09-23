InnovestX advises portfolio diversification amid US election, transition

Released on Monday, the outlook says the global economy is entering a crucial transition period. The robust US economic growth, high inflation, and tight monetary policies that characterised recent times are expected to give way to a slowdown in the US economy.

Interest rates are projected to decline through 2025, with the focus on US economic and political policies following the November 2024 presidential election.

Sukit Udomsirikul, chief research officer at InnovestX Securities, highlighted key factors to watch in Q4 2024:

Whether the US economy will continue to expand without entering a recession, as the market expects

The outcome of the US presidential election, which will have lasting effects on both the global economy and politics due to the differing policies of the two parties

The direction of the technology sector and its ability to maintain growth

Further economic stimulus measures in Thailand beyond the digital wallet initiative.

The Thai economy is poised for recovery in Q4 2024, buoyed by the implementation of the first phase of the digital wallet initiative, which is expected to stimulate domestic consumption.

Sukit noted that the Thai stock market has already shown signs of recovery.