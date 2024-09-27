First phase of Thai-Chinese high-speed railway to be completed by 2028

He made this remark at the opening ceremony of the “Global Sustainable Transport Forum 2024” in Beijing on Wednesday.
Suriya said the first phase of the Thai-Chinese high-speed rail from Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima was 35% complete, and was expected to be ready in the next four years.
He also expected its second phase from Nakhon Ratchasima to Nong Khai provinces to begin next year, saying that it would be a good opportunity to celebrate the 50th anniversary of both countries’ diplomatic relationship.
Suriya asked the Chinese government for support in the construction of a railway bridge over the Mekong River from Laos to Thailand to ensure smooth transportation.
For the rail freight system from China’s border town of Mohan to the North of Thailand, he asked the Chinese government to consider building a 200-kilometre double-track railway in Laos, so it could connect with Thailand’s railway.
He expects a double-track railway from Den Chai district in Phrae province to Chiang Khong district in Chiang Rai to be completed in the next four years. He added that it would benefit transportation of goods, especially from South China to the Indian Ocean at Ranong Port.
Suriya stressed that transport should be developed in a sustainable manner in order to mitigate the impact of climate change. He pointed out that storm Yagi and flooding have damaged residences and infrastructure in Thailand and China.
“All countries should pay attention to the environment in order to protect valuable resources,” he said.