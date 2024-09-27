First phase of Thai-Chinese high-speed railway to be completed by 2028

He made this remark at the opening ceremony of the “Global Sustainable Transport Forum 2024” in Beijing on Wednesday.

Suriya said the first phase of the Thai-Chinese high-speed rail from Bangkok to Nakhon Ratchasima was 35% complete, and was expected to be ready in the next four years.

He also expected its second phase from Nakhon Ratchasima to Nong Khai provinces to begin next year, saying that it would be a good opportunity to celebrate the 50th anniversary of both countries’ diplomatic relationship.