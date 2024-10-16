Amid global geopolitical tensions, Thailand sees surge in FDI

Several digital companies have requested investment privileges for their 46 data centres and cloud service projects worth around 167.98 billion baht. They include companies from the US, China, Australia, Japan, Singapore and India, he said.

He said US tech giant Google recently announced its plan to invest US$1 billion (33.30 billion baht) in a data centre and a regional cloud service in Thailand. More tech companies would seek investment support in the future, he added.

WHA Group chairwoman of the executive committee and group CEO, Jareeporn Jarukornsakul, confirmed that FDI continued to flow into Thailand, thanks to the country’s strategic location, infrastructure, energy security, investment support and skilled labour.

She noted that foreign investors were purchasing lands for setting up their factories.