SET to remain resilient, experts predict

Financial services firm JPMorgan regards the Thai stock market as still appealing, particularly with lucrative offerings from the Entertainment Complex, which is poised to pave the way for growth in the data-centre and AI sectors, supporting a new economic paradigm, or "new S-curve".

Marco Sucharitkul, senior country officer for JPMorgan Thailand, said, “We still see the Thai stock market as attractive for investment and that there are opportunities for growth in the future. However, it may be necessary to find new stock products or investments to stimulate more investment.”

Regarding the attractive sectors within the Thai market, he highlighted the comprehensive entertainment project.

“The Entertainment Complex is a very new and interesting plot. Thailand already has a good foundation in the field of services, which will be very positive for the economy,” he noted.

Marco further emphasised that when a new and different industry comes in, it will definitely create a boost for the economy, as well as the Thai stock market, to be better than before.

He also noted that businesses related to data centres are garnering interest globally, marking them as the future of investment, while renewable- and clean-energy stocks are anticipated to contribute to the Thai stock market's new S-curve.

Ayaz Ebrahim, JPMorgan asset management CEO for Singapore and Southeast Asia, echoed the sentiment regarding growth: “The Thai stock market will have higher growth in the future, and new industry groups may need additional support.”