Z.com Securities Sparks Investor Panic with Margin Account Termination

Investors on the Stock Exchange of Thailand are facing significant uncertainty following an unexpected announcement by GMO-Zcom Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited to terminate all margin account services by 20 December 2024.

The securities firm has instructed its customers to close their margin accounts by the specified date, sending ripples of concern through the Thai financial market. Industry sources warn that the mass closure could trigger a substantial sell-off, potentially causing significant volatility in stock prices.

Z.com, a subsidiary of Japanese IT conglomerate GMO Internet Group, has been experiencing mounting financial challenges. Despite increasing revenue from 1,040.07 million baht in 2022 to 1,115.56 million baht in 2023, the company has incurred substantial losses, exceeding 1,000 million baht over two consecutive years.

The first half of 2024 further underscored these difficulties. By 30 June, the company's total revenue had dropped to 527.64 million baht, a significant decline from 647.68 million baht in the same period last year. The company reported a staggering loss of 1,006.93 million baht.