Informal WTO meet airs concerns over trade barriers, Pichai says

He made this remark after the gathering at Hotel Morosani Schweizerhof in Davos, Switzerland, which representatives from 24 WTO member countries such as the European Union, China, Japan, Australia, Brazil and India had attended.

Pichai said he had emphasised the WTO’s important role in promoting multilateral trade to cope with intensifying trade tensions.

He urged WTO member countries to work together on launching measures to mitigate the impacts of trade barriers. “The WTO has an objective to ensure fair and inclusive trade expansion,” he said.

He also said he hopes the 14th WTO Ministerial Conference in Cameroon in March next year will see development in agriculture, food security, fishery, digital trade and the environment.